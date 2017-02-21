Adelson: Trump likely to be 'best president for Israel ever'
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson declared Thursday evening that Donald Trump was likely to be "the best president for Israel ever," an overwhelming endorsement delivered as a former Republican Vice President sat in the audience. Adelson made the remarks at his home on the eve of the Republican Jewish Coalition leadership conference, which brings together hundreds of leading Republican donors.
