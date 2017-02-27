Abbas: Palestinians will work with Trump for two-state solution
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to a two-state solution and emphasized his willingness to work with US President Donald Trump to achieve peace between Palestinians and Israelis. Speaking at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva Monday, Abbas called for a "Palestine and Israel, living side by side on the pre-1967 borders in peace and security."
