Abbas: Palestinians will work with Tr...

Abbas: Palestinians will work with Trump for two-state solution

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to a two-state solution and emphasized his willingness to work with US President Donald Trump to achieve peace between Palestinians and Israelis. Speaking at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva Monday, Abbas called for a "Palestine and Israel, living side by side on the pre-1967 borders in peace and security."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,401
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr yehoshooah adam 180
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) 13 hr Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Sun Faith Michigan 6
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Middle Israel:Under new management Feb 23 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC