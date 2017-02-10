A hard drive's LED light can be used ...

A hard drive's LED light can be used to covertly leak data

The seemingly harmless blinking lights on servers and desktop PCs may give away secrets if a hacker can hijack them with malware. Researchers in Israel have come up with an innovative hack that turns a computer's LED light into a signaling system that shows passwords and other sensitive data.

