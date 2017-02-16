A broader Israel-Arab deal _ rare opp...

A broader Israel-Arab deal _ rare opportunity or diversion?

White Lake Beacon

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have pledged to seize what they believe is an opportunity for an ambitious Israeli-Arab peace deal. The premise is that Sunni Arab countries - pushed closer to Israel and the U.S. by the fear of regional rival Iran and its nuclear ambitions - can play an active role in future negotiations, perhaps nudging the Palestinians toward a deal they might otherwise reject.

Chicago, IL

