3 Palestinians accused of arson in November West Bank fire
Three Palestinian men were formally accused on Sunday of starting a fire outside of the central West Bank settlement of Halamish in November that destroyed 17 homes and damaged 25 others. The incident came during a wave of blazes across Israel that was described as an "arson intifada" at the time, although police have so far filed only a handful of indictments in connection with them.
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|TRD
|71,347
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|128
|Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|11 hr
|Belligerent
|37
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
