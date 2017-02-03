3 Palestinians accused of arson in No...

3 Palestinians accused of arson in November West Bank fire

3 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Three Palestinian men were formally accused on Sunday of starting a fire outside of the central West Bank settlement of Halamish in November that destroyed 17 homes and damaged 25 others. The incident came during a wave of blazes across Israel that was described as an "arson intifada" at the time, although police have so far filed only a handful of indictments in connection with them.

