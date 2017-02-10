3 IDF soldiers seriously hurt in nort...

3 IDF soldiers seriously hurt in northern Israel car accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A soldier injured in a car accident is taken to Haifa's Rambam Hospital, February 12, 2017, At least 11 people were injured, including an IDF officer and two soldiers, in a car accident in northern Israel Sunday. Two of the soldiers were injured seriously and one was critically hurt in a collision between a military vehicle and a private car in the Galilee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 3 hr Russian Ainu 31
News Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic... 17 hr Captain Yesterday 1
News Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr Ize Found 71,363
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' Fri True Judgment 13
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Feb 9 portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Feb 9 yidfellas v USA 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC