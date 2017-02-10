3 IDF soldiers seriously hurt in northern Israel car accident
A soldier injured in a car accident is taken to Haifa's Rambam Hospital, February 12, 2017, At least 11 people were injured, including an IDF officer and two soldiers, in a car accident in northern Israel Sunday. Two of the soldiers were injured seriously and one was critically hurt in a collision between a military vehicle and a private car in the Galilee.
