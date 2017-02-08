12th Dead Sea Scrolls cave discovered...

12th Dead Sea Scrolls cave discovered in Israel

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Researchers have discovered a new cave in Israel that they say once held Dead Sea Scrolls, making it just the 12th such cave of its kind found. The find is thus a milestone, according to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

