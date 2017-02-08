12th Dead Sea Scrolls cave discovered in Israel
Researchers have discovered a new cave in Israel that they say once held Dead Sea Scrolls, making it just the 12th such cave of its kind found. The find is thus a milestone, according to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Ize Found
|71,355
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|Barmsweb
|143
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|15 hr
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Tue
|Fcuk Dick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC