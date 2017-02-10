10 Things to Know for Wednesday
In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo, debris is piled on the ground awaiting pickup by cleanup crews at the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp in southern North Dakota near Cannon Ball. The camp is on federal land, and authorities have told occupants to leave by Wednesday, Feb. 22 in advance of spring flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,378
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|Mike WA4D
|152
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The First Israeli Jew in Fatah's Parliament (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|madoff zionism
|15
|The Latest: Jordan's King sends Israel condolences
|22 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|22 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC