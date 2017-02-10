10 Things to Know for Wednesday

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo, debris is piled on the ground awaiting pickup by cleanup crews at the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp in southern North Dakota near Cannon Ball. The camp is on federal land, and authorities have told occupants to leave by Wednesday, Feb. 22 in advance of spring flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,378
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 5 hr Mike WA4D 152
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The First Israeli Jew in Fatah's Parliament (Aug '09) 22 hr madoff zionism 15
News The Latest: Jordan's King sends Israel condolences 22 hr yidfellas v USA 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 22 hr lavon affair 2
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 22 hr el chapo Gorka 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC