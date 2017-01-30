White House Defends Holocaust Statement, Blasts Obama on Israel
Mort Klein, president of Zionists of America , said last week he felt "deep pain" over President Donald Trump's omission of the plight of Jews in his proclamation recalling the Holocaust in World War II. His strong comment was followed by one from Republican Jewish Coalition spokesman Fred Brown, calling "an unfortunate omission" Trump's failure to single out Jews as victims in his Holocaust Remembrance Day statement .
