West Bank Palestinian charged with planning Jerusalem stabbing

Security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on February 19, 2016 The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday indicted an 18-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank on terrorism charges for an alleged plan to carry out a stabbing attack on Israeli civilians or security forces in the capital last week. Mahmoud Ayyad, a resident of the Deheishe refugee camp near Bethlehem, was charged with conspiracy to commit a terror attack and entering Israel illegally According to the indictment, Ayyad set out from his Bethlehem-area home on January 15, intending to stab Israeli police officers, soldiers or ultra-Orthodox Jews near the Old City's Damascus Gate.

