Video showing Israeli diplomat plotting takedown of UK ministers causes uproar
A video showing an employee at the Israeli Embassy in London saying he wishes to "take down" various British parliamentarians considered to be against Israel caused outrage in the United Kingdom over the weekend, The Guardian reported. The Israeli Embassy in the UK was quick to issue an apology, with Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev personally apologizing to Deputy Foreign Minister Alan Duncan, who was one of the parliamentarians "targeted" by the employee.
