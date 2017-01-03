Venezuelan Jews have started migrating to Israel, but not all...

Venezuelan Jews have started migratin...

Venezuelan Jews have started migrating to Israel

In the years since Hugo Chavez took office in 1999, well-off Venezuelans left the country, followed by educated professionals, and, most recently, the youth and middle class. Now another marginalized group has begun to head for the exits: Venezuelan Jews, who have in the past moved to the US or Panama but have struggled to do so as Venezuela's economic drains more of the country's wealth.

