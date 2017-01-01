Venezuelan Jews are moving to Israel ...

Venezuelan Jews are moving to Israel to escape deepening poverty

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Reisy Abramof sits in a Tel Aviv cafe a few days after immigrating to Israel from Venezuela. She said she left the country because there were no opportunities there for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 8 min Russian Ainu 10
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 27 min Injudgement 57
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 1 hr Commies be gone 4
News Abbas willing to work with Trump administration 5 hr Listen 2
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 6 hr Jellybeans8075 22
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr TRD 71,272
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... Sat Dont drink and drive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC