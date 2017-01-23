US sent $221 million to Palestinians ...

US sent $221 million to Palestinians in Obama's last hours

Officials say the Obama administration in its waning hours defied Republican opposition and quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking. A State Department official and several congressional aides said the outgoing administration formally notified Congress it would spend the money Friday morning.

