US sent $221 million to Palestinians in Obama's last hours

9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 15, 2017 file-pool photo, Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with the media in Paris. Defying Republican opposition, officials say the Obama administration in its waning hours quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking.

