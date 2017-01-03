US puts Osama Bin Laden son on terror...

US puts Osama Bin Laden son on terror watch list

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

The State Department said Thursday that one of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden's sons has been placed on a terror watch list, noting that he has threatened terror attacks against the US. The department said that on August 14, 2015, Hamza bin Laden was officially announced by al Qaeda senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as a member of the terror organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,280
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr LovePotion5091 121,912
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 13 hr Flowerz7788 98
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 14 hr Squirtzzz2572 88
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 21 hr Ainu 20
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Wed yehoshooah adam 22
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Jan 3 Hanukah Hal 144
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC