US envoy urges Trump not to cut UN fu...

US envoy urges Trump not to cut UN funding and lose clout

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

United States U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power speaks during her final press conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. United States U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power speaks during her final press conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr Butterfly4273 121,922
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Barmsweb 49
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 hr Russian Ainu 25
News Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p... 7 hr Splits2898 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 10 hr Pieces of a Man 37
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 hr TRD 71,298
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 20 hr fix is in 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC