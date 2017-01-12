US envoy urges Trump not to cut UN funding and lose clout
United States U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power speaks during her final press conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. United States U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power speaks during her final press conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Butterfly4273
|121,922
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|49
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|5 hr
|Russian Ainu
|25
|Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p...
|7 hr
|Splits2898
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|37
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|TRD
|71,298
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|fix is in
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC