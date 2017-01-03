UN Security Council condemns deadly truck-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers
Israeli security forces work at the scene of a truck ramming incident in Jerusalem on Jan. 8, 2017. Photo by Ronen Zvulun/Reuters The statement tweeted late Sunday night by Sweden's mission to the United Nations "condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" in the eastern part of the city on Sunday and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Israel.
