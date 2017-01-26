UK committee to investigate Israeli embassy scandal
A committee of UK parliamentarians plans to investigate a scandal surrounding an Israeli diplomat who was caught promising to "take down" Britain's foreign office minister in an Al Jazeera investigation . The parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee intends to examine evidence that the Israeli embassy in London, through senior political officer Shai Masot, attempted to interfere in British politics in order to shape the country's policy towards Israel-Palestine.
