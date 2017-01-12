Two soldiers killed in truck attack in Jerusalem are U.S. citizens
The soldiers - three of them women - were buried on Jan. 9 in separate cemeteries a day after the attack on the promenade in Armon Hanatziv, an Israeli neighborhood in southern East Jerusalem. Erez Orbach, 20, of Alon Shvut in the Etzion bloc south of Jerusalem was an American citizen, Haaretz reported, citing a U.S. Embassy official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|37
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|TRD
|71,298
|Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p...
|11 hr
|mosaic is RICO
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|fix is in
|31
|FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|15 hr
|Listen
|7
|Far-right Party in Austria Seeks to Win Over Jews
|19 hr
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC