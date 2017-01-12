Two soldiers killed in truck attack in Jerusalem are U.S. citizens

The soldiers - three of them women - were buried on Jan. 9 in separate cemeteries a day after the attack on the promenade in Armon Hanatziv, an Israeli neighborhood in southern East Jerusalem. Erez Orbach, 20, of Alon Shvut in the Etzion bloc south of Jerusalem was an American citizen, Haaretz reported, citing a U.S. Embassy official.

