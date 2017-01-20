Tunisia blames Israel for Hamas scien...

Tunisia blames Israel for Hamas scientist's death

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Sunday said that his government suspects Israel of being behind the assassination of Hamas engineer Mohamed Zaouari, Haaretz reported. Zaouari, an aviation scientist, was shot to death outside his home in Sfax, Tunisia, on December 15. Hamas said two days after his death that he was a member of the organization's military wing and one of the leaders of its drone program.

