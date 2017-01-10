Trump's UN nominee to slam world body...

Trump's UN nominee to slam world body over approach to Israel

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Governor Nikki Haley is slated to sound harsh criticism against the UN for its treatment of "our close ally" in an appearance she is expected to make before the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee. Nikki Haley delivers remarks at the Federalist Society 2016 National Lawyers Convention in Washington DC in November, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other 34 min True Christian wi... 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 44 min TRD 71,309
News Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark 1 hr Qasooma 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 10 hr Listen 68
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... 10 hr Listen 2
News Why does Trump want to move the American embass... 13 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC