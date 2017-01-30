Trump courts Jordan's king amid embas...

Trump courts Jordan's king amid embassy, refugee concerns

King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington this week is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries and possibly moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The next few days could provide an indication if Trump is willing to compromise.

Chicago, IL

