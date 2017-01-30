Trump courts Jordan's king amid embassy, refugee concerns
King Abdullah II of Jordan's visit to Washington this week is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries and possibly moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The next few days could provide an indication if Trump is willing to compromise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|32 min
|Barmsweb
|107
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Ize Found
|71,331
|All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ...
|20 hr
|Brexit
|1
|Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy should be ...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Sun
|Trump Man
|3
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan 28
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,923
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC