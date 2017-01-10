Trump, amid combative start, pledges ...

Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment

Read more: Barriere Star Journal

After a combative start to his presidency, Donald Trump delivered a more unifying message Sunday and sought to reassure Americans he was up to the daunting task ahead, as he turned to the business of government. Speaking in the White House East Room during a swearing-in ceremony for top aides, the president warned his staff of future challenges but declared he believed they were ready.

Chicago, IL

