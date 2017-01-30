Toronto doctor may soon see justice f...

Toronto doctor may soon see justice for his daughters, 7 years after an Israeli tank killed them

Read more: The Toronto Star

Izzeldin Abuelaish lost three daughters and a niece in the 2008-2009 Israeli invasion of Gaza, but it's only this year that a court will hear the now U of T professor's testimony. Dr. Ezzeldeen Abu al-Aish, a Palestinian doctor and peace activist, just before traveling to Israel with his children at the Erez crossing, in the northern Gaza strip, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009.

Chicago, IL

