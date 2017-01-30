Toronto doctor may soon see justice for his daughters, 7 years after an Israeli tank killed them
Izzeldin Abuelaish lost three daughters and a niece in the 2008-2009 Israeli invasion of Gaza, but it's only this year that a court will hear the now U of T professor's testimony. Dr. Ezzeldeen Abu al-Aish, a Palestinian doctor and peace activist, just before traveling to Israel with his children at the Erez crossing, in the northern Gaza strip, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
