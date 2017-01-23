Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt

" The top Hamas official from the Gaza Strip has arrived in Egypt for meetings with security officials, the highest level visit by a member of the Palestinian militant group since Egypt's army overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. Egyptian security officials say Ismail Haniyeh arrived late Sunday.

