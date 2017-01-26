The Latest: Trump order forces KLM to turn away passengers
The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries : Dutch airline KLM says it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under President Donald Trump's ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. Manel Vrijenhoek, at KLM's press office, said: "We would love to bring them there.
