The Latest: Trump order forces KLM to turn away passengers
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,327
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|6 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Fri
|Listen
|101
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Fri
|berklee
|77
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC