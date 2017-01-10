The Latest: Israel delays vote on settlement annexation
A worker stands in a construction site in the West bank settlement of Maaleh Adumim, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The municipality of Jerusalem has granted final approval for the construction of hundreds of new homes in east Jerusalem, while a hard-line Cabinet minister pushed the government to annex Maaleh Adumim, a major West Bank settlement as emboldened Israeli nationalists welcomed the presidency of Donald Trump.
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|5 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|19 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,320
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|Sat
|xxxxxxxxx
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Sat
|Max
|6
