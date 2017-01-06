The Israel Project Applauds U.S. House Resolution Blasting Anti-Israel Assault at the UN

The Israel Project today applauded the overwhelming bipartisan effort to rebuke United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which was an historic attack on Israel and an attempt to undermine the right of the Jewish people to have a homeland. Sponsored by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce and Ranking Member Elliott Engel , the bipartisan resolution was the first substantive issue taken up by the House after beginning the session, demonstrating loudly and clearly that the American people oppose the UN's effort to single out the Jewish state for international condemnation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.