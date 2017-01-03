The cleric who legitimized suicide attacks against Israel has...

The relentless suicide bombing campaign of Hamas during the Second Intifada , which killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, enjoyed a degree of mainstream Muslim legitimacy thanks to Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the highest Sharia authority for the Muslim Brotherhood and one of the Arab world's most well-known scholars. Qaradawi famously permitted suicide attacks solely against Israelis, while publicly denouncing the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.