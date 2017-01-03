The cleric who legitimized suicide attacks against Israel has...
The relentless suicide bombing campaign of Hamas during the Second Intifada , which killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, enjoyed a degree of mainstream Muslim legitimacy thanks to Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the highest Sharia authority for the Muslim Brotherhood and one of the Arab world's most well-known scholars. Qaradawi famously permitted suicide attacks solely against Israelis, while publicly denouncing the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.
