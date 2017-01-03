The cleric who legitimized suicide at...

The cleric who legitimized suicide attacks against Israel has...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The relentless suicide bombing campaign of Hamas during the Second Intifada , which killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, enjoyed a degree of mainstream Muslim legitimacy thanks to Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the highest Sharia authority for the Muslim Brotherhood and one of the Arab world's most well-known scholars. Qaradawi famously permitted suicide attacks solely against Israelis, while publicly denouncing the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 41 min Ize Found 71,289
News Obama warns against support for Israeli settlem... 1 hr Kisser4588 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr Brian_G 121,917
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 6 hr John 28
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 16 hr indict NEUER 30
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... Tue kuda 107
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Russian Ainu 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC