The Balancing Act is Over: What Elor Azaria Taught Us about Israel
For some, the "manslaughter" conviction -- following the murder by Israeli army medic, Elor Azaria, of already incapacitated Palestinian man, Fattah al-Sharif -- is finally settling a protracted debate regarding where Israelis stand on Palestinian human rights. Nearly 70 percent of the Israeli public supports calls to pardon the convicted soldier , who is largely perceived among Israelis as the "child of us all."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|Dietz
|74
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Thu
|Strong Wakamoto
|27
|Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC