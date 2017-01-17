The Balancing Act is Over: What Elor Azaria Taught Us about Israel

For some, the "manslaughter" conviction -- following the murder by Israeli army medic, Elor Azaria, of already incapacitated Palestinian man, Fattah al-Sharif -- is finally settling a protracted debate regarding where Israelis stand on Palestinian human rights. Nearly 70 percent of the Israeli public supports calls to pardon the convicted soldier , who is largely perceived among Israelis as the "child of us all."

