Terror wave isn't affecting immigration to Israel

Rising Jewish immigration to Israel from Western Europe remains largely unaffected by the security situation in the Jewish state, according to a new study. The London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research, or JPR, published its findings on Jewish immigration to Israel, or aliyah, on Friday in a report entitled "Are Jews Leaving Europe?" The report also neither confirmed nor refuted the assumption that anti-Semitism is behind the increase in aliyah from France, Belgium and Italy.

