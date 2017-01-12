Scientists hear voice of ancient humans in baboon calls
In this Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Sahara, a rare red-haired female Hamadryas Baboon holds 3 weeks old dark-furred baby in the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|56 min
|Petesake
|121,922
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,294
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|Hillary Lost LOL
|45
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|5 hr
|Canada
|193
|Congressmen urge Trump: Move the embassy to Jer...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|10 hr
|kuda
|115
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC