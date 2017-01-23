Rights groups call for criminal probe...

Rights groups call for criminal probe over alleged police shooting of Arab MK

18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Arab Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh was injured during a protest against house demolitions in the Negev town of Umm al-Hiran on January 18, 2017. Two rights groups called on Justice Ministry investigators to probe allegations of police brutality after the most senior Arab lawmaker in the Knesset, Arab Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh, was injured during protests against court-ordered home demolitions in the unrecognized Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran on January 18. Policeman Erez Levi, 34, was killed in the altercations at the village after a local resident, Yaqoub Mousa Abu Al-Qia'an, drove his vehicle into a group of officers.

Chicago, IL

