Republican leader: Israel is the one delaying embassy move
Marc Zell, the co-chair of Republicans Overseas in Israel, suggested Saturday that recent foot-dragging by President Donald Trump's White House on moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is happening at Israel's request. Speaking to Haaretz and citing both Israeli and U.S. sources, Zell that "Trump has been unequivocally in favor of moving the embassy and remains so" but "he is proceeding cautiously because of concerns raised by Israeli officials."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|59 min
|Trump Man
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|104
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,329
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|23 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Fri
|berklee
|77
