Republican leader: Israel is the one ...

Republican leader: Israel is the one delaying embassy move

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Marc Zell, the co-chair of Republicans Overseas in Israel, suggested Saturday that recent foot-dragging by President Donald Trump's White House on moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is happening at Israel's request. Speaking to Haaretz and citing both Israeli and U.S. sources, Zell that "Trump has been unequivocally in favor of moving the embassy and remains so" but "he is proceeding cautiously because of concerns raised by Israeli officials."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... 59 min Trump Man 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr yehoshooah adam 104
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,329
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... 23 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... Fri Lawrence Wolf 12
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Fri berklee 77
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,237 • Total comments across all topics: 278,368,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC