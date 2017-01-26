Republican leader: Israel is the one delaying embassy move

Marc Zell, the co-chair of Republicans Overseas in Israel, suggested Saturday that recent foot-dragging by President Donald Trump's White House on moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is happening at Israel's request. Speaking to Haaretz and citing both Israeli and U.S. sources, Zell that "Trump has been unequivocally in favor of moving the embassy and remains so" but "he is proceeding cautiously because of concerns raised by Israeli officials."

