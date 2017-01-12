Protests as Israeli professor accused...

Protests as Israeli professor accused of harassment returns to UCLA

UCLA students vowed to resume their protests Wednesday against Gabriel Piterberg, an Israel-educated historian, over charges by two of his female students of repeated sexual harassment. Piterberg, a graduate of Tel Aviv University who served in the Israeli army, until now was more widely known as a fierce critic of Israel and its founders.

