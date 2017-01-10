Pro-Israel Push Stalls in Senate on Republican Infighting
A bipartisan Senate push to censure the United Nations over a recent anti-Israel resolution is being stalled by a top Republican working to insert language increasing pressure on the U.N., an effort that has left the pro-Israel community seething and will make the measure irrelevant, according to senior pro-Israel officials and other sources who spoke to THE WEEKLY STANDARD.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|6 min
|Tll
|3
|Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!'
|2 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|berklee
|97
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|22
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|4 hr
|Listen
|5
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,285
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|8 hr
|pitsall
|1
