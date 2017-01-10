Preventing the next terror attack fro...

Preventing the next terror attack from Israel's prisons

15 hrs ago Read more: Ynetnews

There are about 6,200 security prisoners in eight of the Israel Prison Services' detention facilities, and 70 percent of them are defined as having blood on their hands. In a joint interview, three intelligence officers serving in Israel's most dangerous prisons discuss what it is like to be in the same room with eight murderers, how inmates are turned into informants and how MK Ghattas was caught allegedly smuggling cellphones into jail.

