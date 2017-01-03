Peter Lucas: Kerry can move hydrants, not settlement-building Israelis
If John Kerry is so concerned about settlers building homes on disputed land in Israel he should go before the Jerusalem Zoning Board. That way the secretary of state could present his case, and the anti-Israeli case of lame duck President Barack Obama, before the board personally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|9 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|silber apartheid
|3,107
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|Thu
|kuda
|87
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|97
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC