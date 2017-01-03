Paris City Hall projects Israeli flag after terror attack
French CRS anti-riot police officers patrol as the Israeli flag is projected onto the facade of the Hotel de Ville in Paris on the night of January 10, 2017, in tribute to the victims of an attack in Jerusalem on January 8. An image of the Israeli flag was projected on Paris City Hall to show solidarity with the victims of a terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced the initiative Tuesday following expressions of solidarity in Berlin, where the Israeli flag was projected on the Brandenburg Gate, and Rotterdam, which flew the Israeli flag at half mast on its City Hall.
