Palestinians seek weekend prayers to protest US Embassy move
An official says Palestinian leaders are calling for mosque and church prayers "from Pakistan to Tehran, from Lebanon to Oman" this weekend to protest the possible move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem.
