Palestinians, Jordan Warn Trump over Proposed Move of Israel Embassy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called on President-elect Donald Trump not to go forward with his plan to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. "If he did this, then he would be putting the peace process in a critical situation that he will not get out of, not only in the Middle East but also all over the world," Abbas said in Bethlehem in the West Bank.

