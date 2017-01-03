Palestinians, Jordan Warn Trump over Proposed Move of Israel Embassy
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called on President-elect Donald Trump not to go forward with his plan to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. "If he did this, then he would be putting the peace process in a critical situation that he will not get out of, not only in the Middle East but also all over the world," Abbas said in Bethlehem in the West Bank.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,281
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|Khan
|3,108
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|16 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|Thu
|kuda
|87
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|97
