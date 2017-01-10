Palestinians await Israeli outpost's evacuation
Maryam Abdel-Kareem gazed longingly onto the plot of West Bank land she inherited from her father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|kuda
|107
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|22
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Barmsweb
|36
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|John
|24
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Mon
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
|Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!'
|Mon
|Geezer
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC