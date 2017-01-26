Palestinian shot dead by Israeli sold...

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldier in Jenin

A Palestinian has been shot dead and five others wounded by Israeli soldiers at the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said. The shooting occurred after an incursion into the camp by Israeli forces sparked clashes with young Palestinians, Palestinian security officials said.

