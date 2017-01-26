Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldier in Jenin
A Palestinian has been shot dead and five others wounded by Israeli soldiers at the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said. The shooting occurred after an incursion into the camp by Israeli forces sparked clashes with young Palestinians, Palestinian security officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|105
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|4 hr
|Trump Man
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,329
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Sat
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|Jan 27
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Jan 27
|berklee
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC