Palestinian local election set for May, likely without Gaza
" The Palestinian self-rule government in the West Bank has set May 13 as a new date for municipal elections after infighting between Hamas and Fatah groups derailed such a vote last year. The elections will likely only take place in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah movement run autonomous enclaves.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|36 min
|Barmsweb
|109
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|2 hr
|Old Pom
|6
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,332
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|6 hr
|Lips5152
|2
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu tweets like Trump. Great idea
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ...
|Mon
|Brexit
|1
