Palestinian Authority Newspaper: Israelis Murdered Santa Claus
Israeli soldiers murdered Santa Claus whom they alleged was trying to stab Israelis, according to a cartoon published in the official daily newspaper of the Palestinian Authority. The cartoon, published on December 28 in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida , shows an IDF soldier standing over a bleeding Santa with the soldier's gun aimed at his abdomen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Khan
|3,108
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Grinder3833
|121,912
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|13 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|Thu
|kuda
|87
