Palestinian Authority Newspaper: Israelis Murdered Santa Claus

Israeli soldiers murdered Santa Claus whom they alleged was trying to stab Israelis, according to a cartoon published in the official daily newspaper of the Palestinian Authority. The cartoon, published on December 28 in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida , shows an IDF soldier standing over a bleeding Santa with the soldier's gun aimed at his abdomen.

Chicago, IL

