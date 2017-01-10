Palestinian, 44, killed during attemp...

Palestinian, 44, killed during attempted stabbing attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

MASKED MEN take part in the funeral of Qusay Hasna al-Umour, who was shot dead on Monday by Border Police during a clash with protesters in the West Bank village of Tukua, near Bethlehem.. A knife-wielding Palestinian was shot and killed Tuesday evening following an attempted stabbing attack on IDF soldiers at a checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr Listen 68
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... 7 hr Listen 2
News When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other 8 hr Jews are honorable 1
News Why does Trump want to move the American embass... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Kerry: Israel marching towards being a 'unitary... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 hr TRD 71,308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC