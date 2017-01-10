Palestinian, 44, killed during attempted stabbing attack
MASKED MEN take part in the funeral of Qusay Hasna al-Umour, who was shot dead on Monday by Border Police during a clash with protesters in the West Bank village of Tukua, near Bethlehem.. A knife-wielding Palestinian was shot and killed Tuesday evening following an attempted stabbing attack on IDF soldiers at a checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Tulkarm.
