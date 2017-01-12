Obama: UN abstention didn't cause rupture in ties with Israel

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama insisted on Sunday that his abstention in last month's vote on an anti-Israel United Nations resolution did not trigger a significant crisis in relations with Israel. Speaking with CBS's "60 Minutes" in a final interview before he leaves office on Friday, Obama confirmed that "ultimately" it was his decision to abstain in the vote on UN Resolution 2334.

