Obama defends decision to commute Chelsea Manning's sentence
President Barack Obama firmly defended his decision to cut nearly three decades off convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's prison term Wednesday, arguing in his final White House news conference that the former Army intelligence analyst had served a "tough prison sentence" already. Taking questions on many topics two days before his presidency ends, Obama also warned that the "moment may be passing" for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, pushing back on criticism over his recent move to put pressure on the Jewish state over settlement-building.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,310
|When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other
|6 hr
|loveismygoal
|9
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|12 hr
|Qasooma
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|21 hr
|Listen
|68
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|21 hr
|Listen
|2
|Why does Trump want to move the American embass...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
